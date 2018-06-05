Bill Kelly: Wynne’s ‘concession’ comments won’t make a difference

When I heard that Kathleen Wynne conceded that her Liberal Party would not form the next government, my first reaction was, “What took so long?”

Polling over the past year or so has consistently shown that Ontario voters have tired of the Liberals and nothing has happened in this campaign to dissuade those disgruntled voters from seeking change.

Some Liberals are starting to wonder out loud if things would be different if Wynne had stepped down a year ago, as was rumoured at the time.

There’s little time in politics to play “what if?” and it’s a moot point anyway, because Wynne decided to stay and the Liberals will have to live, or die, with the consequences of that decision.

What was surprising was Wynne’s plea to elect Liberals to prevent a PC or NDP majority.

Wynne doesn’t seem to grasp the idea that the majority of Ontario voters now view the Liberals as part of the problem, not part of the solution, in this election.

Rather than motivating voters to support Liberals, Wynne’s comments will likely cause many Liberal candidates to be trampled in the stampede to the finish line between Doug Ford‘s PCs and Andrea Horwath‘s NDP.

What’s worrisome, however, is that in their zeal to turf the Wynne government, voters haven’t paid much attention to the alternatives, and that could be a recipe for going from bad to worse.

Bill Kelly is the host of Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.