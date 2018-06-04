Possible drug-induced psychosis leads 50-year-old to fall out of stranger’s window: Police

According to Brockville Police, a 50-year-old man was charged with mischief under $5,000 over the weekend after he entered a stranger’s home and fell out of a window.

Police say on June 3, the man was described to be in a panicked state, allegedly going door-to-door in a south-end neighbourhood.

The man was apparently agitated, suspected to be under the influence of some unknown substance, and seeking shelter from a possible attack.

One person allowed the agitated man into his residence, hoping to help him.

Shortly thereafter, around 3 a.m. the homeowner called the police for assistance because the man began to panic further, and allegedly caused damage to the homeowner’s property.

Officers arrived on scene and shortly after took custody of the male after he climbed out and fell from a second-storey window.

He was taken to the Brockville General Hospital for medical treatment and was issued a future court date.