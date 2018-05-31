Brockville police officer injured during pursuit of man with homemade stun gun

A Brockville, Ont., police officer was injured Wednesday night during an arrest of a 25-year-old man.

Police say they were called to Kensington Parkway in Brockville shortly after 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police were called due to reports of a suspicious person carrying bolt cutters walking around bike racks in front of an apartment building.

According to police, the first officer to arrive needed to chase the suspect until the officer caught up to the man at the entrance of an apartment building.

Brockville police say there was a struggle during the arrest, and the officer received a large laceration to the top of his skull from knocking his head against a door frame.

Police say the man continued to resist until more officers arrived.

A search of the 25-year-old led to the discovery of what police say was a homemade “stun gun.”

Police couldn’t identify what type of homemade stun gun it was, but they alluded to the fact that there are many YouTube videos that show how to make these DYI devices.

The male was wanted on a warrant from the Ottawa Police Service for allegedly failing to attend court.

The 25-year-old was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and possession of break and enter tools.

The officer was transported to the Brockville General Hospital where he received several staples to close the injury on his head.