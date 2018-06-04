Barrie police seeking help in identifying Toys R Us theft suspects

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying two suspects in connection with a theft from Toys R Us in the city.

On Friday, June 1, police were called to Toys R Us on Bayfield Street, after a report of a theft.

Police say surveillance footage captured two suspects, a man and a woman, entering the store together before splitting up. The male suspect was seen selecting a large DC Comic Lego set before exiting through a side door without being noticed. Police say a few minutes later he re-entered the store and met up with the female suspect.

Police say the pair attempted to return the Lego set for a refund, but were denied by employees. However, minutes later they were seen purchasing a second DC Comic Lego set before leaving the store.

Police say the male suspect has a slim build, and was seen wearing a dark baseball hat, light coloured long sleeve dress shirt, blue Puma soccer jersey and jeans.

According to police, the female suspect has short blonde hair, and was seen wearing an orange shirt, dark shorts, black sandals and was carrying a pink purse.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and are asking anyone with information to please contact Constable Ferreira of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025 ext. 2701, or at tferreira@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously at Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or at www.p3tips.com.