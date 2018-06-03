Plane makes emergency landing on Ontario highway: OPP

A small airplane made an emergency landing on Highway 7 and 12 near Sunderland, Ont., Saturday night, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

A 17-year-old was flying the plane, which was departing from the Oshawa airport, when there was an engine problem; the pilot then put out a distress call, according to officials.

The pilot was able to land safely on the highway and there were no injuries or damage to the plane, OPP said.

Sunderland is around 85 kilometres northeast of Toronto.