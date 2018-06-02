‘Taste of Downtown’ being hailed as a success by organizers

It’s a perfect way to explore the attractions of downtown Peterborough.

The ‘Taste of Downtown’ takes over Charlotte street and offers food from 30 different restaurants and caterers, featuring local and international music and circus performers. It’s been a summertime fixture of the downtown for 15 years and it attracts thousands of visitors from Peterborough and outside the area.

“I think what people love about this, is it has variety. It has a variety of food and it has a variety of entertainment and we also have a great street sale going on,” says Terry Guiel, executive director of the Downtown Business Improvement Area.

Gueil adds ‘Taste of Downtown’ acts as a kickoff of the DBIA’s other summer events like Ribfest and Hootenany on Hunter.