Manitoba RCMP asking for help finding a senior last seen working in his field

Mounties are looking for a 66-year-old man from a community an hour northeast of Winnipeg.

Vernon Karl Otto was last seen on May 29 at 1 p.m. while working on his field near his home close to Stead, Manitoba.

Otto is described as 6-foot-2, 200 pounds with blue eyes and grey balding hair.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a gold watch and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Selkirk RCMP at 204-482-1222, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online.