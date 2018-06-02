Annual Winnipeg Pride Parade set for Sunday

Thousands of people are expected to march in Winnipeg’s Pride Parade through the downtown area on Sunday.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Memorial Park in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building before going down York Avenue and then on to Fort Street. It ends at Bonnycastle Park on Assiniboine Avenue.

Awards will be given out for the best float, most creative walking group, the best representation of the Pride theme, which is visibility this year, along with best music.

Pride Winnipeg is recommending that all guests who are planning to watch the parade remain on the sidewalk until it ends.

READ MORE: 2018 Pride Winnipeg Festival focusing on first experiences

Prior to the parade, there will be a rally at the Legislature with special guests raising awareness about current LGBTTQ* issues.

This is the 31st annual Pride Parade in Winnipeg. Last year Portage Avenue was part of the route, however Pride Winnipeg said they could not afford to use the street again this year.

A Trans March is planned for Saturday afternoon at the Legislative building with participants marching down Broadway to The Forks.

More information is available on Pride Winnipeg’s website.

Other Manitoba Pride events

The Brandon Pride Parade & Festival is scheduled for June 16. The rally begins at 11 a.m. and the march starts at 11:30 a.m. It begins at Brandon City Hall.

The Portage Pride Parade is scheduled for July 7. More details will be released at a later date.

The Steinbach Pride Parade goes July 21, beginning at K.R. Barkman Park and finishing at Steinbach City Hall.

Flin Flon’s Pride Parade is set for August 17. There will be a new rainbow crosswalk set up this year, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Parades have also been announced for Thompson and Dauphin with more details to come.