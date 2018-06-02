Halifax Harbour litter cleanup kicks off Oceans Week

“Oceans Week” is officially underway in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

The theme for this year is Celebrating the Changing Oceans. Volunteers of all ages came out Saturday morning for a harbour-side cleanup at Dartmouth’s Alderney Landing.

READ: Anti-Pipeline protest on World Oceans Day

The cleanup was only one of a number of different events that is taking place over the coming week.

Anna Weinstein, with the Clean Foundation, says every piece of litter that is picked up by volunteers prevents it from going into the ocean and keeps the water safe and healthy.

“The ocean is 70 per cent of our planet and it has a huge amount of life in it. We’re dependent on the ocean for so many things, global temperature, all of our nutrients and sustinents,”said Weinstein.

“It’s not just because we eat seafood but the ocean has a huge impact on our global climate and in Nova Scotia, obviously, we’re a place that’s almost totally surrounded by it so we’re dependent on it for our livelihood, our economy, our culture, our history, it’s totally informed by our relationship with the ocean.”

WATCH: Vancouver Aquarium takes a bold new lead on ocean conservation

World Oceans Day is officially June 8 – but in Halifax the event spans from June 1 to June 10. More information on Oceans Week and how to take part in different events can be found here.