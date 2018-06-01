5 Things To Do

More
5 Things
June 1, 2018 4:46 pm

5 things to do this weekend for Friday June 1, 2018

By Staff Global News

Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including the annual Marpole Community Day festival and the 2018 Langley Food Truck festival.

A A

Here are five things to do this weekend for Friday June 1, 2018.

1 – Marpole Day Community Festival
June 2
Oak Park, Vancouver
Marpolevillage.ca

2 – Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival
June 2
Douglas Park, Langley
Fvfoodtruckfestival.com

3 – Steveston Farmers & Artisans Market
June 3
Easthope Parking Lot, Steveston
Sfam.ca

4 – Community Day at Ambleside Park & Parade
June 2 9:30AM – 6PM
Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
Westvancouver.com

5 – Bryan Adams LIVE
June 6 8PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Ticketmaster.ca

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
5 Things
5 Things To Do

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News