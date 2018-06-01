5 things to do this weekend for Friday June 1, 2018
Here are five things to do this weekend for Friday June 1, 2018.
1 – Marpole Day Community Festival
June 2
Oak Park, Vancouver
Marpolevillage.ca
2 – Fraser Valley Food Truck Festival
June 2
Douglas Park, Langley
Fvfoodtruckfestival.com
3 – Steveston Farmers & Artisans Market
June 3
Easthope Parking Lot, Steveston
Sfam.ca
4 – Community Day at Ambleside Park & Parade
June 2 9:30AM – 6PM
Ambleside Park, West Vancouver
Westvancouver.com
5 – Bryan Adams LIVE
June 6 8PM
Rogers Arena, Vancouver
Ticketmaster.ca
