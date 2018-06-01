Durham highway tolls will be removed if elected, say NDP candidates

With the provincial election only days away, local NDP candidates came together for a hot-button issue on Friday.

The party says if elected, they will remove the tolls from Highway 412 and prevent the rollout of tolls on planned Highway 418.

Candidates Niki Lundquist, Jennifer French and Joel Usher made the announcement in Whitby on Friday afternoon.

They say eliminating tolls give drivers an alternative route and take the pressure off regional, arterial and residential roads.

“There is no option north-south, so we have done a massive building up in the north end of the Whitby riding and we don’t have roads to accommodate that. This road should never have been tolled and it’s long past time we did something that is in the interest of the people in this riding,” said Lundquist, the Whitby NDP candidate.

“It’s gridlock, folks can’t get home to their families, we’re seeing safety challenges, so I’ve been hearing it from residents, yes at the town hall but over the last few years,” said Jennifer French, the Oshawa NDP candidate.

While the NDP says it will eliminate the 412 and 418 tolls, the Liberals and PCs haven’t said much on the topic since campaigning began.

