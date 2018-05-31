Transcona Hi-Neighbour Festival to cause street closures

Some street closures could affect your weekend plans.

From Thursday until Sunday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. the following streets will be closed for the Transcona Hi-Neighbour Festival.

Northbound and southbound Day Street between Pandora Avenue East to the back lane north of Regent Avenue.

Northbound and southbound Bond Street between the back lane south of Regent Avenue West to the back lane north of Regent Avenue West.

Eastbound and westbound Regent Avenue West between Winona and Kanata Street.

Pedestrian access will remain open during the street closures.

For updates on lane closures across the city visit Winnipeg’s website.