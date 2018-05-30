Calgary police search for man who exposed himself while driving minivan

Police are trying to identify a man who reportedly exposed his genitals to people in another vehicle while driving in southeast Calgary on Saturday, May 12.

The victims said they were driving on Stoney Trail and approaching the Peigan Trail turnoff when a minivan pulled up beside their car.

When the victims looked over, the driver of the minivan exposed his genitals to them, according to police.

The victims tried to slow down to get the minivan’s licence plate but he quickly swerved off the road onto Peigan Trail and disappeared.

The suspect is described as being approximately 45-years-old with short grey hair and a beard.

The vehicle the suspect was driving was a mid-2000s light blue Dodge Caravan with a white roof rack.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Crime