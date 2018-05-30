Barrie police seeking assistance locating missing teen

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance locating 13-year-old Cameron Abernathy, who has been missing from the Yonge Street and Big Bay Point Road area since Tuesday evening.

Police say Abernathy went missing from his home in Barrie just after 11:30 p.m. on May 29.

Police have described Abernathy as a male, approximately five-feet-eight-inches tall, with a thin build, weighing around 180 pounds. He has brown hair worn in braids. He was last seen wearing a blue Adidas jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, gold jewelry and was carrying a backpack.

Police are concerned for his well-being, and are urging anyone who may know of his whereabouts to please contact Det.-Sgt. D. Moore of the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2765. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an online tip at www.p3tips.com.