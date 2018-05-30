Severe thunderstorm watch for Saskatoon, potential for over 60mm of rain by Friday

The first of two large systems tracks across Saskatchewan on Wednesday afternoon, with a second system heading our way Friday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

Partly cloudy skies Wednesday morning will give way to a large system of precipitation and a possibility of severe thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon.

I'm filling in for @PQuinlanGlobal today and there's a lot on tap for #Sask weather including a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of the province as a heavy system makes its way through. #SkStorm pic.twitter.com/Qi4kZ83iWO — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) May 30, 2018

The thunderstorm watch has been upgraded to a warning for communities South of Saskatoon including Luck Lake, Outlook, Loreburn and Elbow.. #SkStorm #yxe pic.twitter.com/prG0DZyUbf — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) May 30, 2018

With the rain comes a cold front, dropping temperatures from the low 20’s in the early afternoon into the teens by mid afternoon.

It has a potential to bring 16mm's of rain for Lloydminster and up to 9mm's of rain to Saskatoon before the end of the day. It will clear out by Thursday but there may be more #thunderstorm activity coming for Friday. #yxe #SaskStorm pic.twitter.com/4RRGtqzIaS — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) May 30, 2018

Wednesday Night

Rain is expected to clear out by early evening. Temperatures will dip into the low double digits and fog patches can be expected throughout the evening.

Thursday

Expect more settled conditions for Thursday, but cooler temperatures will remain. The sky will be cloudy throughout most of the day. Thursday’s daily high is unlikely to reach the 20 degree mark. Normal for this time of year is a daily high of 20.

Temperatures will drop back a few degrees overnight, heading into an unsettled day Friday.

Friday

Rain returns Friday with a system potentially more powerful than Wednesday’s. Depending on where exactly thunderstorms land, Saskatoon could accumulate more than 50 mm of rain Friday for a total of more than 60 mm of rain between Wednesday and Friday evening.

A second round of moisture will track into the province on Friday. This system has a potential to bring heavier bands of rain than today's (Wed) system. If the thunderstorm builds in the Saskatoon area there's a potential for 66mm's of rain between now and Friday. #Sask #SkStorm pic.twitter.com/VEEwFiqwp6 — Wendy Winiewski (@WendyWGlobal) May 30, 2018

Weekend Outlook

The first weekend of June brings a chance of showers on Saturday. Sunday will be sunny and settled. Both days will be cooler temperatures compared to a recent trend of above normal temperatures. Neither day of the weekend is likely to be warmer than the high teens.

Saturday and Sunday evening temperatures will drop into the single digits.

Linden Black took the May 30 Your Saskatchewan photo in Patuanak:

