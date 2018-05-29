Crime
May 29, 2018 6:55 pm

Broadview RCMP search for man after attempted abduction of girl on playground

By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP are asking for help in an ongoing investigation after a man allegedly tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl.

File / Global News
A A

Broadview RCMP are asking for help in an ongoing investigation after a man allegedly tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl from the Kahkewistahaw First Nations school.

On Monday, police were called to the girl who reported an attempted abduction on Kahkewistahaw First Nations.

READ MORE: Axe slices through truck’s windshield on Highway 16, injuring driver

She was reportedly at the school around 4 p.m. CT when a man in a black truck pulled up and asked her if she wanted a ride.

Story continues below

The 12-year-old accepted the ride and was driven near the boundary of the First Nation, however, the driver allegedly stopped the vehicle after a short drive.

Both the driver and girl exited the vehicle which is when the girl was able to escape, making her way back to a local business on Kahkewistahaw.

READ MORE: RCMP seek witnesses after man hit and killed by truck on Highway 1 near Pense

The man is described as being tall, Caucasian, with a thick-build, dark brown hair, green eyes and a deep voice. The truck is black with beige leather interior and dark-tinted windows.

The RCMP Yorkton General Investigation Unit, forensic identification, a forensic sketch artist and victim services are all involved in the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen a black truck travelling around Kahkewistahaw First Nations the afternoon of May 28 is asked to call Broadview RCMP at 306-696-5200.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
attempted abduction
Broadview
Forensic Identification Unit
Forensic sketch artist
Kahkewistahaw First Nations
RCMP
RCMP look for man
RCMP Yorkton General Investigation Unit
victim services

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News