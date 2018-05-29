Broadview RCMP search for man after attempted abduction of girl on playground

Broadview RCMP are asking for help in an ongoing investigation after a man allegedly tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl from the Kahkewistahaw First Nations school.

On Monday, police were called to the girl who reported an attempted abduction on Kahkewistahaw First Nations.

READ MORE: Axe slices through truck’s windshield on Highway 16, injuring driver

She was reportedly at the school around 4 p.m. CT when a man in a black truck pulled up and asked her if she wanted a ride.

The 12-year-old accepted the ride and was driven near the boundary of the First Nation, however, the driver allegedly stopped the vehicle after a short drive.

Both the driver and girl exited the vehicle which is when the girl was able to escape, making her way back to a local business on Kahkewistahaw.

READ MORE: RCMP seek witnesses after man hit and killed by truck on Highway 1 near Pense

The man is described as being tall, Caucasian, with a thick-build, dark brown hair, green eyes and a deep voice. The truck is black with beige leather interior and dark-tinted windows.

The RCMP Yorkton General Investigation Unit, forensic identification, a forensic sketch artist and victim services are all involved in the investigation.

Anyone who may have seen a black truck travelling around Kahkewistahaw First Nations the afternoon of May 28 is asked to call Broadview RCMP at 306-696-5200.