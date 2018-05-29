Broadview RCMP search for man after attempted abduction of girl on playground
Broadview RCMP are asking for help in an ongoing investigation after a man allegedly tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl from the Kahkewistahaw First Nations school.
On Monday, police were called to the girl who reported an attempted abduction on Kahkewistahaw First Nations.
She was reportedly at the school around 4 p.m. CT when a man in a black truck pulled up and asked her if she wanted a ride.
The 12-year-old accepted the ride and was driven near the boundary of the First Nation, however, the driver allegedly stopped the vehicle after a short drive.
Both the driver and girl exited the vehicle which is when the girl was able to escape, making her way back to a local business on Kahkewistahaw.
The man is described as being tall, Caucasian, with a thick-build, dark brown hair, green eyes and a deep voice. The truck is black with beige leather interior and dark-tinted windows.
The RCMP Yorkton General Investigation Unit, forensic identification, a forensic sketch artist and victim services are all involved in the investigation.
Anyone who may have seen a black truck travelling around Kahkewistahaw First Nations the afternoon of May 28 is asked to call Broadview RCMP at 306-696-5200.
