Monkey on the loose after escaping from Lake Cowichan animal sanctuary

Police in Lake Cowichan have issued an unusual public alert: keep an eye out for a missing monkey.

A male Capuchin monkey escaped from its enclosure at the Primate Estate exotic animal sanctuary on Saturday.

Conservation officers said the monkey is not aggressive but should not be approached.

“There is a chance you could get bitten,” Sgt. Scott Norris of the BC Conservation Officer Service said.

“We wouldn’t want to see someone get injured or get any disease transfer that is possible. At this point the risk to the public is quite low.”

Anyone who sees the monkey is asked to call the Conservation Officer Service’s Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) line at 1-877-952-7277.