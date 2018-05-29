Blogs
May 29, 2018 10:00 am

Scott Thompson: What kind of ‘change’ do Ontario voters want?

Scott Thompson By Radio Host  900 CHML

The Ontario election is slated to take place on June 7.

With just over a week to go before the next provincial election, who would have ever thought we would be where we are now, let alone try to predict a winner for June 7?
After the last TV debate, it’s easy to see who our most experienced, polished, politicians are in Ontario: Kathleen Wynne and Andrea Horwath.
But is that who Ontarians are looking for?
All parties are preaching “change,” but who is offering the “change” voters are looking for?
Is this a question about change of political party, and if it is, to which party? Or is this a change away from the status quo politicians?

When having difficulty deciding on which candidate to support, perhaps it’s best to look at the party that is supporting the candidate.
The NDP wants more government and more taxes. The PCs want less government and fewer taxes. And nobody wants the Liberals.
Now, ask yourself whom you can afford, and then ask your employer.
Good luck!
Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​.

