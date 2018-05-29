Scott Thompson: What kind of ‘change’ do Ontario voters want?

With just over a week to go before the next provincial election , who would have ever thought we would be where we are now, let alone try to predict a winner for June 7?

But is that who Ontarians are looking for?

All parties are preaching “change,” but who is offering the “change” voters are looking for?

Is this a question about change of political party, and if it is, to which party? Or is this a change away from the status quo politicians?



When having difficulty deciding on which candidate to support, perhaps it’s best to look at the party that is supporting the candidate.

The NDP wants more government and more taxes. The PC s want less government and fewer taxes. And nobody wants the Liberals

Now, ask yourself whom you can afford, and then ask your employer.

Good luck!