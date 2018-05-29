Kingston Voyageurs rebuilding for 2018-19 OHL season

It may have been late spring, but that didn’t stop the Kingston Junior A Voyageurs from getting a head start on the 2018-19 hockey season.

The Vees held their evaluation camp, May 25-27 at the Kingston Invista Centre.

READ MORE: Acadie-Bathurst Titan celebrate first-ever Canadian major junior hockey championship

More than 100 players took part in the three-day orientation.

“We’ve officially dropped the puck on a new season,” said Peter Goulet, the team’s coach and general manager.

“It’s a chance for the kids from out of town to view our facilities and meet our staff and see what we have to offer,” continued Goulet.

“This is where we start making decisions on players. It’s where we put the pieces of the puzzle together. It was a great weekend with loads of talent to assess.”

The Voyageurs have graduated 14 players off last year’s squad so roster spots are up for grabs.

“We need two goaltenders, seven forwards and five defencemen,” said Goulet.

The red, white and blue compete in the East Division of the Ontario Junior A Hockey League along with Wellington, Trenton, Whitby and Cobourg.

The Dukes, Golden Hawks and Cougars have all qualified for the RBC Cup in the past three seasons. The Dukes lost the best-of-seven national final this year to the Chilliwack Chiefs from British Columbia 4-2.

Cobourg won the Canadian championship in 2017.

READ MORE: ‘It was a great moment’: Lethbridge’s Zack Stringer lands with hometown Hurricanes in WHL draft

“I believe it’s the toughest division in Canadian Junior A hockey,” said Goulet.

“I know one thing. We’re going to play each team four times so we better be ready to go.”