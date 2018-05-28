New rock music festival coming to Regina’s Wascana Park this summer

The Conexus Arts Centre announced a new rock music festival that is coming to Regina this summer that will ‘Shake the Lake’ at Wascana Park.

The 2018 Shake the Lake Outdoor Music Festival is a two-day event set to take place on Friday, August 31st and Saturday, September 1st outside the Conexus Arts Centre in Wascana Park and will include Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, Cheap Trick, the band behind the single from their triple-platinum album, ‘Want You to Want Me.’

Trooper is another band set to headline the event. You may know them from their hit ‘We’re Here for a Good Time (Not a Long Time) and has sold millions of records with other hits like “Raise a Little Hell”, and “Oh Pretty Lady”, and have won a Juno Award for Band of the Year.

Aside from Trooper and Cheap Trick, the Conexus Arts Centre said the lineup will include bands Platinum Blonde, Harlequin and Chilliwack – a Canadian band who plan to share memories of their hits “My Girl (Gone, Gone, Gone)”, Watcha Gonna Do”, “Fly at Night”, “Crazy Talk” and “Lonesome Mary”.

Tickets will be on sale on June 1 at the Conexus Arts Centre.

Daily passes are said to be $75.00 with a full weekend pass priced at $129.00.

A weekend early bird special will be priced at $94.50 with only a limited number available.

The schedule of the music festival is as follows:

Friday, August 31: gates open at 5 p.m., shows begin at 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 1: gates open at 3 p.m., shows begin at 4 p.m.

Additionally, the Conexus Arts Centre said VIP passes are available, but comes at a cost of $299.00 each, plus applicable service charges and will provide you with a private covered seating area, exclusive parking and private food and drink service.

This is an all-ages event and ID will be required for buying liquor.

For more information on festival rules, regulations, parking and show information – visit the Shake the Lake website.