Polarizing professor Jordan Peterson set to speak at Centrepointe Theatre in July

Love him or hate him, Jordan B. Peterson has a knack for intriguing and outraging at the same time.

The University of Toronto professor, who was initially brought to prominence through his YouTube channel decrying political correctness and the hold it may or may not have over today’s society, is now on tour to promote his book 12 Rules for Life – An Antidote to Chaos. He’s bringing that tour to the Centrepointe Theatre July 23.

The book was published in January and has topped both the Globe and Mail and Toronto Star bestsellers’ lists. Peterson’s website describes the book as “humorous, surprising and informative”

Peterson is not without his critics as almost every engagement he has spoken at in the past has attracted protesters, including one in March at Queen’s University in Kingston.

Dan Chenier, Ottawa’s general manager of recreation, cultural and facility services says that the city may not endorse what the professor says but those who are going to attend have nothing to worry about and everyone will be safe.

“Centrepointe Theatres has a rental contract with a party who has booked the space to host Jordan B. Peterson,” said Chenier. “While the contract states that the safety and security of the venue is the responsibility of the booking party, the city will work collaboratively with that party to ensure that those who attend this event are kept safe at all times.”

Peterson has been accused in the past of promoting homophobic and racist ideas and was a staunch opponent of Bill C-16, which aimed to protect transgender people from discrimination under the Criminal Code.