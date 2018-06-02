For real reporters, creating fake news is always a bad call

At first, the incident seemed to have a tragic inevitability. Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko, a prominent critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, had been murdered in Kiev.

Babckenko, a father of seven, had been shot in the back by a man who was waiting for him outside his apartment.

Dozens of Russian journalists have been murdered since Putin came to power, the most recent on May 24, and it seemed that Babchenko had just joined the list. Here’s what a journalists’ memorial in Moscow looked like after the reports of his killing:

Russia denied being behind Babchenko’s killing, a claim given unexpected credence when the murder turned out not to have happened at all.

It turned out that the murder had been staged as part of an elaborate deception which included him being smeared with pig’s blood and taken to a morgue. Ukranian authorities published a graphic photo of Babchenko, or someone said to be Babchenko, lying face-down in a pool of blood.

The hoax was a response to a genuine plot to murder him, Babchenko and Ukrainian authorities explained.

Police said that they had arrested a Ukrainian man who had been paid $40,000 to arrange Babchenko’s murder, and who had in turn hired the actual assassin.

It remains unclear why the deception was seen as necessary, if Ukrainian police were aware of the plot, or why it protects him going forward.

A backlash did not take long to form.

“This fake may make it easier for Russians to plausibly deny being involved in other dark acts. It will give fuel to critics who doubt what they see in the news,” Poynter said.

“The staging of his murder could undermine confidence in the work of journalists and temper public outrage when they are killed,” warned the Committee to Protect Journalists, which called on the Ukrainian president to explain the deception at a press conference.

Reporters Without Borders called the deception “distressing and regrettable,” adding that “…. there can be no grounds for faking a journalist’s death.”

“Next time a journalist is killed in Ukraine …. even the least cynical observers, the kinds of people who wept all night over Babchenko’s supposed death, will likely wonder whether they should believe in a tragic death until they’ve inspected the corpse themselves. ” asked Guardian columnist Sophie Pinkham.

Who will believe you now…? Russian murders are real threat, but it seems clear to me that Ukraine was wrong to fake murder of #babchenko… https://t.co/a83uSUgW44 — Timothy Garton Ash (@fromTGA) May 31, 2018

Sorry, guys, to me, it's crossing a line big time. Babchenko is a journalist not a policeman, for Christ sake, and part of our job is trust, whatever Trump&Putin say about fake news. I'm glad he is alive, but he undermined even further the credibility of journalists and the media — Andrei Soldatov (@AndreiSoldatov) May 30, 2018

And in fact, Russia seized on the announcement immediately. Russian senator Konstantin Kosachev said that both the Salisbury poison attack (which as far as we can tell Russia really was behind) and Babchenko’s supposed killing were both efforts to “defame Russia“.

“The faking of Babchenko’s death should make us wonder what else has been fabricated in pursuance of the neocons’ anti-Russian geopolitical agenda,” a Sputnik commentator wrote.

Day after it turned out 'killed' Russian journalist Babchenko is actually alive, top tweet on BoJo's feed still says he's 'appalled' by his murder… Someone tell him! https://t.co/WLgyMQzKW1 — RT (@RT_com) June 1, 2018

Here’s the problem, or the most obvious one.

Fake news is a real thing, in that there’s a lot of it around.

Some of it is more harmful than others, but all of it on some level pollutes the information ecosystem.

But as awareness of fake news rose in the past two or three years, some unscrupulous political leaders started to denounce any media coverage that they disliked as ‘fake news’.

U.S. president Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, for example, makes 208 references to ‘fake news,’ largely aimed at discrediting critical news coverage. Note the equation of ‘negative’ with ‘fake’:

The Fake News is working overtime. Just reported that, despite the tremendous success we are having with the economy & all things else, 91% of the Network News about me is negative (Fake). Why do we work so hard in working with the media when it is corrupt? Take away credentials? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 9, 2018

And his followers are quick to take their cue:

Depressing sight at Trump rally in Nashville: adorable young boy, probly about my son's age, pointing iPhone at me & other reporters & snapping pix while screaming "FAKE NEWS!" A child who will grow up believing a free & fair press is the enemy, a bad thing, to be mocked & hated — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) May 30, 2018

Babchenko said he did what he felt he needed to do to save his life, and it would be unkind to judge that. (One again, though, it’s not clear why Ukrainian authorities couldn’t have protected Babchenko, if they were aware of a threat to his life, in a more straightforward way.)

Having said that, the strange episode handed Putin a different kind of victory, and perhaps a more valuable one, than a single murder would have accomplished.

Partly this is because it muddies the boundaries between truth and lies in a way that serves the dishonest. One kind of victory for the the dishonest involves people believing actual lies; another involves leading them to give up on trying to make a distinction between lies and truth.

Hannah Arendt was born 111 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/REDfOHIQal — Paul Holdengraber (@holdengraber) October 14, 2017

