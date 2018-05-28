Scott Thompson: Does it matter who won Sunday’s final debate?

The final Ontario provincial leadership debate was held Sunday night ahead of the June 7 election.

I must give kudos to all involved, including Globals News’ own Farrah Nasser and TVO’s Steven Paikin, for administering a much more civil, controlled and dignified debate than we’ve seen so far.

READ MORE: Ontario Liberal, PC and NDP leaders square off in final TV debate

It’s easy to see the most polished political presentation came from NDP leader Andrea Horwath, followed closely by seasoned professional and veteran Ontario Liberal leader Kathleen Wynne.

For the next 24 hours, political pundits, and hopefully Ontario voters, will be debating whom they think won the event.

WATCH ABOVE: Leaders enter homestretch in Ontario election campaign

That is all well and good if life were an ongoing game of “Reach for the Top“!

That is not the game Ontarians are playing now, after 15 years of Liberal rule. This is not about who the slickest career politician is or who can pad opinions with the most appealing talking points.

ANALYSIS: Here are the 20 closest riding races that could decide the Ontario election

This is about a leader who best identifies with where the majority of Ontarians are right now. This is about 15 years of Liberal rule that continues to move further and further to the left, if only to cut off that long-time pressing challenger, the NDP.

This is not about who looks best on TV, but whom Ontarians can afford.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.