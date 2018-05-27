Canada
May 27, 2018 4:50 pm
Updated: May 27, 2018 4:56 pm

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Whyte Avenue

By

Police are investigating a collision involving a pedestrian near Whyte Avenue.

Global News
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Whyte Ave. and 109 Street.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

more to come….

 

