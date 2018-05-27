Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Whyte Avenue

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Whyte Ave. and 109 Street.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Pedestrian was crossing diagonally across the intersection, driver had a green light and didn't see the pedestrian. Jaywalker has serious injuries, driver didn't sustain any physical injuries. Scene will be here for awhile. #yeg #yegtraffic @GlobalEdmonton pic.twitter.com/H0NZERx6sv — Eric Beck (@GlobalBeck) May 27, 2018

Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

There’s no word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.

more to come….