Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle near Whyte Avenue
A pedestrian was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries after being struck by a vehicle near Whyte Ave. and 109 Street.
The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.
Police said the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
There’s no word yet on the extent of the pedestrian’s injuries.
more to come….
