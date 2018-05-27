Economic benefits of tourism in Alberta to be highlighted during Tourism Week

Tourism in Alberta has been drawing a significant number of people to our province, and the economic benefits of tourism will be highlighted this week during Tourism Week.

According to Travel Alberta’s website, the aim of the grassroots initiative is to highlight the economic benefits of tourism.

“It’s actually being celebrated right across Canada, nationally as well as provincially,” said vice-president of industry development for Travel Alberta Shelley Grollmuss, speaking with Alberta Morning News Sunday.

“We know that here in Alberta tourism is a significant contributor to our economy and actually generated over 8.5 billion in revenue in 2016. We had a pretty good year in 2017 and we’re hoping for another record year in 2018 here.”

LISTEN BELOW: Shelley Grollmuss with Travel Alberta speaks with Peter Watts about Tourism Week

Along with bringing in money, tourism in Alberta supports 127,000 jobs in the province.

“We definitely know that when tourism works in Alberta, Albertans work,” Grollmuss said.

“Tourism contributes to job creation in the province; over 127,000 jobs are supported here in Alberta. We know it helps to contribute to taxation [at] all levels and of course to the quality of life for all Albertans.”

Tourism Week runs from May 27 – June 2.