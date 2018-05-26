Environment
May 26, 2018 10:50 am

Construction company’s environmental efforts continue with tree planting day in London

By Reporter  980 CFPL

The land behind Dancor Construction Ltd. located at 2150 Oxford Street East, where the company is working with local groups to create an environment where birds, butterflies and bees can flourish.

Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL
A A

A local construction company is looking to create a new, green environment in a very industrial part of the city.

Dancor construction is working together with Trees for 3 Dots Planting to plant native trees on its property in east London to help create an environment where butterflies, birds and bees can flourish.

READ MORE: Conservation authority in London receives $16K from TD Bank


Story continues below

“Over the last 20 years we’ve lost a lot of trees but we haven’t replaced a lot. What we’re trying to do as a private company operating within the city is to try and put as many trees back on our property as possible, said Sean Ford, owner of Dancor Construction Limited.

“It’s part of the whole mandate of trying to make London more like the Forest City,” he said.

Earlier this month Dancor partnered with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority in the tree-planting effort. At that time more than 300 students from the Thames Valley District School Board helped plant 1,000 trees on the property.

READ MORE: Conservation authority, London construction company partner in tree-planting effort

The community is invited to help plant trees on Saturday, May 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 2150 Oxford Street East.

Wildflowers to help bring back the bees will be planted in June

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bees
Birds
Butterflies
Dancor Construction
east london
environmental efforts
Ldnont
London Ontario
Oxford Street
Planting
planting trees
tree planting
Trees

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News