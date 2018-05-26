Construction company’s environmental efforts continue with tree planting day in London

A local construction company is looking to create a new, green environment in a very industrial part of the city.

Dancor construction is working together with Trees for 3 Dots Planting to plant native trees on its property in east London to help create an environment where butterflies, birds and bees can flourish.

“Over the last 20 years we’ve lost a lot of trees but we haven’t replaced a lot. What we’re trying to do as a private company operating within the city is to try and put as many trees back on our property as possible, said Sean Ford, owner of Dancor Construction Limited.

“It’s part of the whole mandate of trying to make London more like the Forest City,” he said.

Earlier this month Dancor partnered with the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority in the tree-planting effort. At that time more than 300 students from the Thames Valley District School Board helped plant 1,000 trees on the property.

The community is invited to help plant trees on Saturday, May 26, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 2150 Oxford Street East.

Wildflowers to help bring back the bees will be planted in June