Truck crash closes Highway 115 ramp

A northbound ramp on Highway 115 from Highway 35 south of Peterborough is closed following a transport truck crash.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon says two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Leon adds there was also a small fuel spill during the crash.

Here's a closer look at why the on ramp to Highway 115 from 35 is blocked to traffic

Police say the transport truck was exiting off of Highway 115 to go onto Highway 35 when it failed to negotiate a curve and travelled straight across a grassy median, smashing into a concrete barrier and rolling into the ditch.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was one of the people transported to hospital or if they are facing any charges.

The on ramp to Highway 115 is expected to be closed for several hours while the truck is removed.