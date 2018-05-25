Halifax’s famed agave plant may not be able to stand up to the elements

Halifax’s famed agave plant may yet sing its swan song, even as captivated onlookers have started to mourn its imminent death.

The Agave americana – native to desert climates like Mexico and the southwestern United States – made headlines last month after city officials moved it from a greenhouse to the Halifax Public Gardens in anticipation of its final farewell.

READ MORE: HRM invites public to witness blooming process of 20-year-old plant

Once in its roughly 25-year lifetime, an asparagus-like stalk up to 12 metres tall shoots up from the desert plant and births a cluster of blooming flowers – and then dies.

Horticulture supervisor Heidi Boutilier says the cooler spring temperatures in Halifax appear to have stunted the stalk’s growth, but it still may flower.

WATCH: Halifax Public Gardens celebrations 150 years

The towering plant with long, fleshy leaves has amassed a cult-like following, with many flocking to the gardens in the city’s downtown core to snap a photo next to the impressive plant.

Boutilier says whenever she’s around the plant, it always has a visitor.