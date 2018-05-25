Canada
Halifax’s famed agave plant may not be able to stand up to the elements

The agave plant at the Halifax Public Gardens has been drawing visitors ever since it began to flower in mid-April.

Halifax’s famed agave plant may yet sing its swan song, even as captivated onlookers have started to mourn its imminent death.

The Agave americana – native to desert climates like Mexico and the southwestern United States – made headlines last month after city officials moved it from a greenhouse to the Halifax Public Gardens in anticipation of its final farewell.

Once in its roughly 25-year lifetime, an asparagus-like stalk up to 12 metres tall shoots up from the desert plant and births a cluster of blooming flowers – and then dies.

Horticulture supervisor Heidi Boutilier says the cooler spring temperatures in Halifax appear to have stunted the stalk’s growth, but it still may flower.

The towering plant with long, fleshy leaves has amassed a cult-like following, with many flocking to the gardens in the city’s downtown core to snap a photo next to the impressive plant.

Boutilier says whenever she’s around the plant, it always has a visitor.

