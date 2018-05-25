Get ready for pot in the workplace, Surrey Board of Trade tells employers

While the use of recreational pot won’t be legal in Canada until the summer, the Surrey Board of Trade says businesses need to be ready now.

The board has released a support guide for Canadian employers on managing cannabis in the workplace.

READ MORE: B.C. Government introduces new legislation to deal with marijuana legalization

Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman says employers need to strengthen their human resource policies and get legal advice.

“We’re asking employers to analyze their workforce, get the facts, make sure that there’s communication mechanisms between the employer and the employee, tracking mechanisms. We put together a tool in our support guide for that, that impairment in the workplace essentially of all forms will not be tolerated.”

Huberman says the guide will evolve after recreational pot is legalized and more details will be added to it.