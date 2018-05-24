Baby peregrines born at Sheraton Hotel, all boys, named after Hamilton parks

The newest baby peregrine falcons, born on the ledge of the Sheraton Hotel, have been named after Hamilton parks.

Ainslie, Gage, Lawrence and Lisgar, all boys, have also been weighed and banded for future monitoring purposes.

Mike Street, senior monitor with the Hamilton Community Peregrine Project, says they are healthy, about three weeks old and will take flight sooner than later.

He predicts all will be soaring over the downtown core with their parents, Lily and Ossie, between June 5 and 12.

Peregrines have used the same nesting site on the side of the Sheraton for the past 24 years.

Street notes that banding allows for monitoring of the protected species, as the birds will eventually migrate south.

Peregrines born on the side of the Sheraton in past years have been spotted along the Niagara River, and in a variety of American states including New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Tennessee.