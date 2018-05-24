It’s official: Colin Basran seeks second term as Kelowna’s mayor

Kelowna mayor Colin Basran has officially announced his bid to run for reelection ahead of the next municipal election on October 20.

Basran, a former broadcaster, was first elected to Kelowna city council in 2011. He served as a councillor for one term before he was elected mayor in 2014.

Kelowna Mayor Colin @Basran announces he is seeking a 2nd term as mayor in the municipal election this October. WATCH: @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/OXgp8w7eda — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 24, 2018

“It is with great pride with all of you standing with me today that I am announcing I will be seeking reelection as the mayor of Kelowna,” he said during an official announcement on the rooftop of the Kelowna Innovation Centre.

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran receives hug from his dad just moments before he makes an announcement. Speculation is the 40 yr old mayor will announce his intentions to seek a 2nd term. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/kw8yLw8Tet — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) May 24, 2018

“I am proud to be part of a team that has accomplished so much. Some of the highlights include the integrated water system for our city, the continued transformation of our downtown and the collaborative work we’ve done with our great community partners and social agencies.”

