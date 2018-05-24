Saskatoon weather outlook: hot and humid days

The Saskatoon area will continue to see cloudy skies with the chance of showers in the forecast until early Friday.

Saskatoon Forecast

Thursday

Saskatoon woke up to mostly cloudy skies. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm throughout the day. Our daytime high for Thursday is 25 degrees, feeling closer to 28 degrees with humidity factored in.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday morning for southeastern Saskatchewan, in the Yorkton, Moosomin, Carlyle and Kamsack areas. There is a chance of thunderstorm development over the region this afternoon and evening.

Friday

Friday will start to see some sunshine with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. A daytime high of 26 degrees is expected, but it could feel like 31 with humidity.

Saturday

Saturday will start with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon. A high into the 30s is expected.

Sunday

Those clouds will give way for abundant sunshine on Sunday, with a daytime high into the mid to high-20s.

Ryley Fraser took the May 24 Your Saskatchewan photo near Peterson, Sask.

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.