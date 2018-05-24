Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: hot and humid days

Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be feeling even warmer with humidity.

The Saskatoon area will continue to see cloudy skies with the chance of showers in the forecast until early Friday.

Thursday

Saskatoon woke up to mostly cloudy skies. There is a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm throughout the day. Our daytime high for Thursday is 25 degrees, feeling closer to 28 degrees with humidity factored in.

A look outside Saskatoon over the noon hour on Thursday.

A chance of showers lingers until early Friday.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued Thursday morning for southeastern Saskatchewan, in the Yorkton, Moosomin, Carlyle and Kamsack areas. There is a chance of thunderstorm development over the region this afternoon and evening.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the southeastern part of the province.

Friday

Friday will start to see some sunshine with winds becoming northwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon. A daytime high of 26 degrees is expected, but it could feel like 31 with humidity.

Saturday

Saturday will start with partly cloudy skies. There is a chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon. A high into the 30s is expected.

There’s a chance of scattered showers on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday

Those clouds will give way for abundant sunshine on Sunday, with a daytime high into the mid to high-20s.

Ryley Fraser took the May 24 Your Saskatchewan photo near Peterson, Sask.

