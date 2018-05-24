Pukatawagan
One dead after house fire in Pukatawagan

RCMP say one person has died after a house fire in Pukatawagan.

Crews say they responded just after 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

After arriving, officers found the home engulfed by flames and learned one of six residents could still be inside.

Once firefighters controlled the flames and entered the residence, the remains of a person was found.

No other injuries were reported and officials continue to investigate.

