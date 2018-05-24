One dead after house fire in Pukatawagan
A A
RCMP say one person has died after a house fire in Pukatawagan.
Crews say they responded just after 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
After arriving, officers found the home engulfed by flames and learned one of six residents could still be inside.
Once firefighters controlled the flames and entered the residence, the remains of a person was found.
No other injuries were reported and officials continue to investigate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.