Peel police say third suspect in bus terminal assault on man with autism has turned himself in

Peel police say they’ve arrested the third suspect in connection with a brutal attack on a man with autism.

They said 21-year-old Jaspaul Uppal turned himself in to Abbotsford police after a Canada-wide warrant was issued last week and has since arrived back in the Peel region.

Uppal is the third and final suspect wanted for the assault that occurred in a Mississauga bus terminal on March 13.

The victim, a 29-year-old man with autism, was attacked while sitting on the lower-level stairs in the bus terminal at Square One.

Police later released a disturbing surveillance video in which the three suspects can be seen kicking and punching the victim before walking away.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Parmvir Singh Chahil, 21, was arrested by police on March 23 while Ranjot Singh Dhami, 25, surrendered himself on March 26.

All three men have been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Uppal will appear in Brampton court on Thursday for a bail hearing.