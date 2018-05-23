Historic Halifax cottage, N.B. covered bridges on ‘Canada’s Top 10 Endangered Places’

A wooden cottage in Halifax from 1873 and New Brunswick’s diminishing covered bridges have cracked a top-10 list that analyzes Canadian landmarks in need of additional funding and attention.

The list was created by the National Trust of Canada, and shines a national spotlight on historic places at risk of neglect due to lack of funding.

The 19th-century cottage is positioned perpendicular to Inglis Street in Halifax’s south end. The Natural Trust of Canada says the building is currently undesignated and sits just outside the Tower Victorian Streetscape historic district.

The owner of the building has applied to have the structure demolished, and will be eligible to proceed in about a year, according to the National Trust of Canada.

“1029 Tower Road represents the thousands of small heritage homes throughout the country under threat from insensitive infill and densification,” the website reads.

“It also underscores the need for provincial and federal financial incentives for heritage rehabilitation, which can help ensure the retention of these modest, yet important, historic places.”

Also included on the list are the approximately 340 covered bridges across New Brunswick. The National Trust of Canada says over the years, the buildings have received “irreplaceable damage” due to natural forces, accidents, vandalism and lack of maintenance.

“Recent ice and flood waters have taken their toll, weakening and immediately threatening the future of many bridges.”

The covered Bell Bridge in Hoyt, N.B., was demolished this past January due to environmental factors. It will be replaced with a new, single-lane steel bridge.

The McGuire Bridge in Elmsville, N.B., was closed last year after being deemed unsafe. As well, the century-old covered Hammond River Covered Bridge in French Village, N.B., was dismantled after it was badly damaged by an excavator.