Banff Bear Closure
May 23, 2018 6:53 pm

Aggressive black bear leads to area closure near Banff Springs Hotel

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Several trails and recreational areas near the Banff Springs Hotel were closed May 22 after an aggressive black bear was seen in the area.

Parks Canada
A A

Several trails were closed in the area around the Banff Springs Hotel on Tuesday after an aggressive black bear was seen in the area, according to Parks Canada.

In an update on its website, Parks Canada said a female black bear with cubs had been seen “displaying defensive, aggressive behaviour.”

READ MORE: Parks Canada monitoring bear after it killed dog that jumped out of car in Jasper area

To protect the safety of the bears and the public, trails and the area around Mountain Avenue, the Banff Springs Hotel and Rimrock Resort were closed.

Officials said an incident involving a dog led to the closure being issued.

Violators of the closure could be fined a maximum of $25,000 under the Canada National Parks Act.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Banff Bear Closure
Banff Springs hotel
Banff Springs Hotel bear closure
bear closure
Bear closure Banff
Mountain Avenue bear closure
Rimrock resort bear closure

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News