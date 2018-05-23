Worker dies at Winnipeg water treatment plant

A worker at Winnipeg’s water treatment plant has died on the job.

Councillor Brian Mayes noted the death ahead of Wednesday’s Water and Waste Committee meeting.

“We’re going to take a moment of silence today to mark the fact that we had a fatal workplace accident yesterday at the Winnipeg water treatment plant,” Mayes said. “More details of that will be forthcoming later in the day.”

A city spokesperson confirmed that the death happened Tuesday morning.

“We are working very closely with Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health and the RCMP,” the spokesperson wrote in an email. “Our thoughts and condolences are first and foremost with the employee’s loved ones and friends. As you can appreciate, this is a difficult time for all Water and Waste employees, and we are ensuring that support is available to them.”

“Out of respect for our colleague, flags will be lowered at all City buildings to half-mast.”

An RCMP spokesperson said a press release with more information about what happened will be sent out later in the day.

The employee was a member of CUPE, in a statement local 500 union president said they were deeply saddened by the news of the death of one of its members.

“Our members come to work every day and expect to come home at the end of their shift,” Delbridge said in a statement. “Tragedies like this shouldn’t happen.”

The treatment plant at Deacon Reservoir opened in 2009 and can treat 400 million litres of water per day, according to the city’s website. The facility in the RM of Springfield cost $300 million.

It was also the subject of a multi-million dollar lawsuit against contractors that was tossed out because a city lawyer missed a deadline, costing the lawyer their job.