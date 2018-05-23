Education
May 23, 2018 10:22 am

Nova Scotia’s unionized teachers to choose from five candidates for president

By Staff The Canadian Press

The executive of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union is meeting behind closed doors today to consider the results of a strike vote.

Nova Scotia’s 10,700 unionized teachers are going to the polls today to elect a president.

Incumbent Liette Doucet is vying for a second two-year term as president against four other candidates.

They include Cherie Abriel, Grant Frost, Shawn Hanifen, and Paul Wozney.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union is holding an electronic vote and says the results are expected to be announced by 9 p.m. AT.

To win, a candidate must garner a majority of votes, and the union says in the event that doesn’t happen a run-off vote would be held between the top two candidates on May 31.

