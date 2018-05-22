City of Regina to begin 3 phases of roadwork improvements near Woodhams Drive

The City of Regina is warning drivers they may want to plan for alternate routes over the next four weeks as crews work to complete roadway improvements in certain areas of the city.

Crews will begin to complete roadways improvement work on Woodhams Drive, which is set to be divided into three phases and take approximately four weeks to complete.

Phase one – Traffic on Woodhams Drive between Renfrew Crescent and Brookshire Lane will be restricted with two-way traffic maintained at all times. This work will replace the curb along the median and is expected to be complete in two weeks.

Phase two –Paving will begin on Woodhams Drive between Prince of Wales Drive and Buckingham Drive. Access to the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be maintained throughout paving.

Phase three – Paving will take place on Woodhams Drive between Buckingham Drive and Woodland Grove Drive. This phase will require road closures and traffic will be detoured. Watch for signs. Access to the Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre will be maintained.

City officials have confirmed that transit routes will be affected, and is reminding residents that any and all changes will be reflected on the Regina Transit website.

Additionally, you can stay current on city construction by visiting the City’s daily road report.