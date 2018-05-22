16-year-old girl allegedly shoplifts, returns to cause damage to store

Kingston Police say a local 16-year-old is facing multiple charges after shoplifting from a west-end convenience store, and then returning and to the store to cause damage.

On Sunday just before 10 p.m., police say the teen entered a convenience store on Bath Road with several friends. According to police, the girl loaded her backpack with multiple items and left the store without paying.

Police say the store’s staff stopped some of her friends to question them, and then the girl came back. She then allegedly began throwing items around and tipping display wracks in the store. As she left, police say she smashed a nearby car’s window with a small steel pry bar.

Police officers who responded to the incident found surveillance footage of the incident and then apprehended the youth nearby.

The accused was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she was later released with a future court date in the care of her mother.

The accused was charged with theft, and two counts of mischief.