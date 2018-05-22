Woman caught driving with blood alcohol over three times the legal limit: Police

According to Kingston Police, a 30-year-old Toledo, Ont., woman was found to have over three times the legal limit of alcohol in her system after causing an early morning collision at Gardiners Road and Centennial Drive.

On May 19, Police say the accused was placed on probation under the condition that she have no alcohol in her system at all.

READ MORE: Man punches officer in face after drunk driving on bike: Kingston Police

The following morning, on May 20, police say the woman was travelling southbound on Gardiners Road when she allegedly turned left in front of a vehicle proceeding northbound at a green light.

When police stopped the woman, the responding officer says that it was obvious that she was impaired by alcohol. The officer also alleges a crushed can and a nearly empty bottle of alcohol were in the vehicle.

After being arrested and transported to police headquarters, the woman gave two breath samples, which police say showed that she had more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit of alcohol in her system.

The Toledo woman was charged with impaired driving, operating a vehicle with over 80 mg of alcohol, and two counts of breach probation.

READ MORE: Man with suspended licence caught drunk driving with blown out tire: Kingston Police

She has since been released for a future court date, but her driver’s licence was automatically suspended for 90 days. She would face a one-year suspension if convicted.

Her vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days, with the accused being responsible for all fees and fines.