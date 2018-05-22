Canada
May 22, 2018 1:58 pm

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on Highway 400

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police say one man was airlifted to hospital after a motorcycle crash on Highway 400.

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press/File
A A

Police say a motorcyclist was air lifted to hospital after a crash on Highway 400.

South Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched at around 3:54 p.m. on May 21 after they received report of a motorcycle crash on Hwy 400 around Fesserton Sideroad in Tay Township.

According to police, the 55-year-old male driver was treated at the scene, which was located at the median of the highway.

READ MORE: Barrie man charged after dangerous boating incident

Police say the man was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto area hospital for further treatment.

Police say the investigation regarding the crash is ongoing.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Air Lift
Airlift
Georgian Bay General Hospital
Highway 400
Hwy 400
Motorcycle Accident
Motorcycle Crash
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Tay Township

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News