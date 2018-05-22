Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on Highway 400

Police say a motorcyclist was air lifted to hospital after a crash on Highway 400.
South Georgian Bay OPP were dispatched at around 3:54 p.m. on May 21 after they received report of a motorcycle crash on Hwy 400 around Fesserton Sideroad in Tay Township.
According to police, the 55-year-old male driver was treated at the scene, which was located at the median of the highway.
Police say the man was transported to Georgian Bay General Hospital before being airlifted to a Toronto area hospital for further treatment.
Police say the investigation regarding the crash is ongoing.
