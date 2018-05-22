Hwy. 401 in Cambridge to be closed overnight Saturday

Hwy. 401 will be closed in both directions on Saturday night to demolish the Franklin Boulevard overpass bridge.

The scheduled closure will begin at 8 p.m. and will last 13 hours.

Drivers will be detoured via the Townline Road Interchange to Pinebush Road, returning to the highway at the Hespeler Road Interchange.

The bridge is being widened and lengthened as part of a project to widen Hwy. 401 from six to 10 lanes from Hespeler Road easterly to Townline Road.

Drivers will not be able to access the 401 from Franklin Boulevard northbound during construction, which is expected to last through early December. The Hwy. 401 eastbound ramp to Franklin Boulevard will be closed for an undisclosed six-week period but will otherwise remain open.

Construction of the bridge is expected to last through early December with the 401 being closed twice more, although the MTO does not yet have dates for those closures.

On Monday morning, a section of Franklin Boulevard was closed between Pinebush Road and Jamieson Parkway as part of the project, which began on May 9.