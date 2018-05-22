Five home fires break out over the long weekend

It was a busy long weekend for Ottawa fire fighters as five blazes broke out in homes throughout the city.

On Friday, fire services received multiple 911 calls reporting smoke showing at 21 Commanche Dr. at 4:16 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters reported that there were flames on two sides of the exterior of the home and that residents had evacuated. Firefighters immediately began to suppress the fire and declared the fire under control at 4:57 p.m. According to Ottawa fire, there were no civilian or firefighter injuries. Five residents have been displaced and one pet cat was lost to the fire. Damage is estimated at $250,000 for contents and $300,000 for the building. Ottawa Police Services, Ottawa Paramedic Service, Enbridge Gas and Ottawa Hydro assisted at the scene.

On Sunday, three fires were reported late into the evening.

Starting at 9:14 p.m., fire services received multiple calls reporting flames visible from a 7th-storey balcony at 1465 Caldwell Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters declared a working fire. The balcony fire had extended to the interior of the apartment but no other units sustained damage. No one was home at the time of the fire and the two residents will be displaced. Ottawa Housing, Ottawa Paramedic Service, Ottawa Police Services, Ottawa Hydro and Enbridge Gas assisted at the incident and damage is estimated at $50,000 for building and contents. The fire was declared under control at 9:26 p.m. There are no reported injuries.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire in a residential high-rise at 1465 Caldwell Avenue. The fire has been contained to one apartment on the 7th floor. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/nFt6B0tPXH — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 21, 2018

Next, at 11:02 p.m. fire services received a 911 call reporting smoke from a home at 245 Trail Side Circle. Upon arrival, firefighters declared a working fire. Starting as a basement fire, the blaze had extended to the first and second floors of the two-storey home. Damage was estimated at $350,000 for building and contents and firefighters on scene are engaged in salvage operations. Ottawa Paramedic Service, Ottawa Police Services, Enbridge Gas and Hydro One assisted. The structure was unoccupied. The fire was declared under control at 11:55 p.m. There are no reported injuries.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 245 Trail Side Circle. Fire is in a single family detached home. All occupants have been accounted for. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/xkBPfcnjsY — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) May 21, 2018

Finally, at 11:25 p.m., fire services received a 911 call reporting an odour of smoke on the first floor of 450 Laurier Ave. West. Firefighters found the fire in the garbage room. The fire was then contained to the garbage dumpster and firefighters ventilated smoke from the building. Dollar loss was minimal and the fire was declared under control at 11:34 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

Lastly, there was a fire at 5 Northpark Dr. in Blackburn hamlet that spread to the home via the exterior wall of garage. Fire Services received several 911 calls reporting a fence on fire at the residence. Upon arrival, fire crews confirmed heavy black smoke coming from the home, and immediately declared a second alarm working fire. Fire quickly spread to the main part of the home and flames were found on the second-floor ceiling of the home. The fire was declared under control at 3:25 a.m. and there are no reported injuries.