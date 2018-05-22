New Brunswick to expand electric vehicle charging stations to provincial parks

New Brunswick is set to expand its network of electric vehicle charging stations in provincial parks this summer.

According to a press release from the New Brunswick government, with 95 per cent of the province’s tourists visiting by road, the goal is to make the province as appealing to drivers as possible.

The province says adopting new technology is an important part of facilitating that growth.

“Installing charging stations at our provincial parks and attractions ensures our government is meeting the increase in demand for cleaner transportation methods for our tourists and residents,” said environment and local government minister Andrew Harvey.

The province says that by the beginning of the tourism season, it’ll have 12 new standard charging stations at:

Mactaquac Provincial Park

Parlee Beach Provincial Park

De la République Provincial Park

New River Beach Provincial Park

Hopewell Rocks

Village Historique Acadien

The installation of the 12 charging stations will be a joint project between the province’s tourism department and NB Power.

Gaëtan Thomas, president and CEO of NB Power, said he’s happy to bring the new stations to the province’s provincial parks.

“It is a perfect fit to offer environmentally-friendly electric vehicle charging stations to provincial park visitors who are exploring the great outdoors of our beautiful province,” he said.

The eCharge network — designed so drivers of electric vehicles can travel around New Brunswick unimpeded — is currently made up of 31 standard charging stations and 18 fast-charging stations placed throughout the province.