Canada
May 22, 2018 9:28 am

Police have located missing Coldwater man

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Orillia OPP say they have successfully located Coldwater man James Patreau (above), who had been missing since May 12.

Orillia OPP / Provided
A A

The search for a missing Coldwater man is over after he was located safely by police.

According to the Orillia OPP, 55-year-old James Patreau was located and safely returned to his group home May 20.

Police say Patreau went missing from the Reinbird Street area on May 12, after failing to return from a walk after dinner.

READ MORE: Orillia police searching for missing Coldwater man

Police thank the public for their continued support and assistance.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Coldwater
Coldwater Man
Group Home
James Patreau
located
Missing Man
missing person
Missing Persons
Ontario Provincial Police
Orillia
Orillia OPP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News