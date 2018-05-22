Police have located missing Coldwater man

The search for a missing Coldwater man is over after he was located safely by police.

According to the Orillia OPP, 55-year-old James Patreau was located and safely returned to his group home May 20.

Police say Patreau went missing from the Reinbird Street area on May 12, after failing to return from a walk after dinner.

Police thank the public for their continued support and assistance.