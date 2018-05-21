Traffic
May 21, 2018 10:40 am

Head-on crash in North York leaves man dead, 4 injured

By

A head-on crash between two vehicles in North York has left a person dead.

Jeremy Cohn / Global News
A A

A head-on crash between two vehicles in North York has claimed the life of a man.

The collision took place at around 11 p.m. on Sunday near Allen Road and Wilson Avenue.

Toronto police said a total of five people were taken to hospital by paramedics and four of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver of one of the vehicles was killed and that the other four victims were travelling inside the second vehicle.

There’s no word if charges will be laid in the investigation and the deceased victim hasn’t been identified.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Allen Road
North York
Toronto
Toronto Paramedics
Toronto Police
Toronto traffic
Traffic
Wilson Avenue
Wilson Heights

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News