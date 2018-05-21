Head-on crash in North York leaves man dead, 4 injured

A head-on crash between two vehicles in North York has claimed the life of a man.

The collision took place at around 11 p.m. on Sunday near Allen Road and Wilson Avenue.

Toronto police said a total of five people were taken to hospital by paramedics and four of the victims were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

COLLISION:

Wilson Av + Allen Rd

-Occupant has been pronounced

-4 other people taken to hospital

-Roads in area closed for investigation

-Traffic Services investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 21, 2018

Officers said the driver of one of the vehicles was killed and that the other four victims were travelling inside the second vehicle.

There’s no word if charges will be laid in the investigation and the deceased victim hasn’t been identified.