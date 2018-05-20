OPP helicopter struck by laser while searching for wanted person in Oxford County

Provincial police say one of their helicopters was conducting a search for a wanted person in Oxford County near Woodstock when it was struck by a laser.

Fortunately, the crew on board managed to avoid the laser strike preventing any permanent injury to crew members or impact to flight operations.

In a release, OPP deputy commissioner Brad Blair said they want to remind the public of the danger that comes with pointing lasers at aircrafts.

“Laser attacks on aircraft are a serious and growing concern,” said Blair, “The OPP take these actions very seriously and if the person(s) responsible are identified, they will be held accountable for their actions.”

Lasers can create a glare that distracts or temporarily blinds the pilots, putting passengers, as well as people on the ground, at serious risk.

According to Transport Canada, there were over 500 reported incidents of lasers being pointed at aircrafts in Canada in 2016.

Pointing a laser at an aircraft is a criminal offence that can result in fines up to $100,000, five years in prison, or a combination of the two.

Anyone with information about Oxford County incident that may help investigators is urged to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.