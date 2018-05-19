Royal Wedding: Man proposes on live TV after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle wedding ceremony

While there may have been just one royal wedding, the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle produced two brides.

One man took advantage of Harry and Markle’s special day to create a memorable moment of his own by proposing to his girlfriend on live television after the royal wedding ceremony.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada host Sangita Patel, the woman said she felt like she needed a royal wedding of her own after watching the day’s nuptials.

“I feel like I need one. After today, I feel like that’s what I really need,” she said.

She told Patel she thought Markle looked beautiful in her wedding gown and that she thought she and Harry looked “absolutely perfect” together.

“I thought it was amazing. Meghan Markle looked beautiful. I think she’s just perfect for Harry. Absolutely perfect.”

At that point, Patel asked the couple whether they were a happy couple themselves. After they both responded yes, Patel moved over and gave the woman’s boyfriend the floor to make an announcement.

It was at that point, he got down on one knee and popped the question. While she seemed surprised, she responded with an enthusiastic “yes.”

She told the Patel before the proposal that she’s been living in Greenwich with her boyfriend, though she was originally from Cambridge.

WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Crowds gathered to pay homage to the royals as the long-awaited wedding of Markle and Prince Harry went underway Saturday morning at Windsor Castle’s St. George Chapel. Thomas Valley Police were prepping for over 100,000 spectators.

Tens of thousands of people have come to Windsor in hopes of catching a glimpse of the couple, though it’s still unclear how many there are.

The crowd roared as Harry and Meghan emerged from St. George’s Chapel and kissed at the top of the steps, as the newly-named Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The royal newlyweds then took a short trip through Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage, to the delight of thousands of well-wishers.

READ MORE: Royal wedding watchers: The crowds come out in full regalia for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The couple will travel through Windsor in the Ascot Landau carriage before looping back to Windsor Castle for their reception.

Surrounding streets were filled to the brim with celebrants dressed in full regalia, with several tiaras, fascinators and some women even dressed as brides, as it looks like the wedding-watched-around-the-world may have produced more than one.

-With files from the Associated Press.