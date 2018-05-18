Money
May 18, 2018 9:41 am

Nutrien sells stake in Chilean lithium producer for $5.2B

By Staff The Canadian Press

Nutrien said the sale of its interest in one of the world's largest lithium producers improves its balance sheet and liquidity.

Supplied
A A

Fertilizer giant Nutrien Inc. says it has reached a deal to sell a partial stake in a Chilean lithium and nutrient producer to Tianqi Lithium Corp. for about $5.2 billion.

The Saskatoon-based company said under terms of the agreement, it will sell all of its 62.6 million class A shares in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. for $83.20 each, while retaining its 20.2 million class B shares that it said it will look to sell soon.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Late spring, rail delivery woes cause of $1M Q1 net loss: Nutrien

Nutrien said the sale of its interest in one of the world’s largest lithium producers improves its balance sheet and liquidity.

The company said it was required by the Competition Commission of India and Ministry of Commerce in China to sell the holdings as part of the merger of Agrium and PotashCorp that formed Nutrien at the start of the year.

The sale comes as the price of lithium has climbed in recent years from rising demand in electric vehicles and other rechargeable battery products.

Tianqi Lithium Corp. is a Shenzhen Stock Exchange-listed company that has lithium operations in China and Australia.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Fertilizer
lithium
Mining
Nutrien
Nutrien layoffs
Potash
Potash Mining

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News